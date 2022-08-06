From a makeshift gym to becoming India's first CWG para sports gold medallist: Sudhir's inspiring journey

It was around eight months ago that I came across Sudhir Lad. I had just joined the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as a powerlifting official.

The one thing which stood out right from the start is how level-headed he came across to be. Sudhir had endured a lot of tough times in life, but he remained focused as ever. His calm and composed nature was in display in Birmingham too. He easily lifts 220kgs to 230kgs in training, but here he was happy lifting just 217kgs and assuring the nation of gold. If it was someone else, then probably he/she would have tried going all out and took the risk of starting with 220kgs, but not Sudhir. All he has always cared about was winning a medal. No records ever mattered.

A great start to the CWG 2022 para-sports medal count by Sudhir! He wins a prestigious Gold and shows yet again his dedication and determination. He has been consistently performing well on the field. Congratulations and best wishes to him for all upcoming endeavours. pic.twitter.com/6V2mXZsEma — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2022

Sudhir was just six-year-old when an injection for an infection left his legs disabled. It was at a local gym years later in 2015 that he was introduced to the world of para-powerlifting by a trainer. He has since dedicated himself to the sport, even winning the Strong Man of India title twice and even bagging the bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta. What was probably the biggest moment of his career in 2018 turned into a terrible tragedy for Sudhir and his family as his father passed away due to a cardiac arrest on the very same day while he was celebrating his son's medal. A setback like this could have broken the strongest of athletes, but Sudhir was determined to fight back.

Sudhir lifted 212 kg in Para Power lifting and set new Games record to win Gold Medal for India!A Hearty Congratulations Sudhir !! #ParaPowerlifting #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/teAXnWpe0W — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 5, 2022