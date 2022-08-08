Commonwealth Games 2022: Haryana, Punjab top medal list

India sent a strong contingent of 215 athletes to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. The Indian contingent was a mix of athletes from every nook and corner of the country. Haryana and Punjab lead the pack with as many as 60 athletes.

From Bavleen Kaur of Jammu & Kashmir to David Beckham and Esow Alben of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the contingent has covered the length and breadth of the country.

But as is apparent from the list of the eventual winners, Haryana has again been the most successful state, with the state's wrestlers and boxers bringing a spate of medals.

The likes of Anshu Malik (Wrestling)-- Silver, Bajrang Punia (Wrestling)-- Gold, Sakshi Malik (Wrestling)-- Gold, Deepak Punia (Wrestling) -- Gold, Mohit Grewal (Wrestling)-- Bronze, Jaismine Lamboria (Boxing)-- Bronze, Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling) -- Gold, Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling) -- Gold, Deepak Nehra (Wrestling) -- Bronze have all done Haryana proud at the CWG 2022.

For Punjab, the likes of Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting) -- Silver, Lovepreet Singh (Weightlifting) -- Bronze, Gurdeep Singh (Weightlifting)-- Bronze, have all stepped up.

Here is how all the states fared in terms of medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022:





