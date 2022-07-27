Commonwealth Games 2022: Punjab & Haryana top state-wise representation

With India sending 215 athletes to the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, there will be athletes coming from every nook and cranny of the country, who are all ready to hoist the tricolour high in their various sports.

Beginning on July 28th at Birmingham, India will see most athletes coming from the northern half of India as quite unsurprisingly, Haryana and Punjab lead the pack with as many as 60 athletes. While Bajrang Punia, and Ravi Dahiya, and members of the Indian hockey team come from this belt, there are players from the far-flung Andaman and Nicobar as well as the likes of cyclists Esow Alben and David Beckham.

The North-East will also see a steady representation in the form of weightlifters Mirabai Chanu, and boxer Lovlina Borgohain, while South India will see forces like PV Sindhu, and Nikhat Zareen, Sharath Kamal coming to the fore.

Here's how each state of India is represented at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022:

List of States and number of athletes from each State of India at the CWG 2022



