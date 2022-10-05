Shooting returns to Commonwealth Games 2026, Wrestling misses out

Shooting is all set to make a return to the 2026 edition of the Commonwealth Games in Victoria. It was not a part of the recently concluded Birmingham CWG owing to logistical challenges. One of the major misses will be Wrestling from the 2026 edition.

The Commonwealth Games Federation confirmed the list of 22 sports to feature in Australia through a media release.

The Commonwealth Games Federation, the Andrews Labor Government and Commonwealth Games Australia unveiled the full Sports Programme for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games, featuring 22 sports, including nine fully integrated Para-sports.

Golf, 3×3 Basketball, 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball, Coastal Rowing, Shooting, Para-shooting, BMX Racing, Mountain Bike Cross Country, Track Cycling and Para-track cycling will be there along with core sports, while Coastal Rowing, Golf, and BMX will make a Commonwealth Games debut.

We're shooting for gold in our locked in sports program – Golf, 3x3 Basketball, 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball, Coastal Rowing, Shooting, Para shooting, BMX Racing, Mountain Bike, Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling have been added to the already impressive sports line-up. pic.twitter.com/PiZr5hJXrg — Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games (@victoriacg2026) October 5, 2022

Dame Louise Martin, president of the Commonwealth Games Federation, praised the announcement and the inclusion of new sports in the Commonwealth Sports Movement.



He said, "We are thrilled to confirm the Sports Program for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the additional sports proposed by Victoria 2026 completing an exciting and diverse line-up.

"The Games are set to be competitive and action-packed, featuring an extensive, fully integrated Para Sports Program, the debuts of Coastal Rowing, Golf and BMX, the return of Shooting and the scintillating 3x3 Basketball.

List of 22 sports set to feature at 2026 Victoria Commonwealth Games.

"The Program is rooted in the GCF's 2026-30 Strategic Roadmap, which provides hosts with greater flexibility to propose new sports, especially ones with specific local relevance that will enhance cultural showcasing and increase community engagement."



This comes as a bittersweet feeling for Indian fans as Shooting is one of the disciplines where India has always dominated in the Commonwealth Games but with Wrestling gone, India loses out on another sport where it has dominated at the Commonwealth Games.