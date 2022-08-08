Commonwealth Games 2022: Sharath Kamal Achanta regains singles title after 16 years

It was fitting that the Table Tennis Men's singles event saw an India vs England clash for all the medals. At the end, it was India's Sharath Kamal who won the gold medal while Sathiyan Gnanasekaran bagged bronze. Both defeated English opponents to get podium finishes.

An absolute legend of the game — What a #CommonwealthGames2022 campaign it has been for Sharath Kamal!🙏🇮🇳

Kamal, with today's win, collected his second gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. He won his first at the 2006 edition, 16 years ago. His opponent, Liam Pitchford, started off strong by winning the first game. However, Sharath used all his experience and expertise to win the next three games to become CWG 2022 champion.

Sathiyan wins his first singles medal at the #CommonwealthGames with a victory over England's Paul Drinkhall!



Sathiyan wins his first singles medal at the #CommonwealthGames with a victory over England's Paul Drinkhall!

One more to add to the Table Tennis medal tally🏓🔥

In the bronze medal match, Sathiyan was up against Paul Drinkhall, the Englishman was was defeated by Sharath in the semi-finals. Both Sathiyan and Drinkhall were on each other's toes, and the match had to be decided on the final game. The Indian comfortably won the match and won the bronze.

