Scotland express interest in hosting 'cost effective' 2026 Commonwealth Games

Scotland are set to become the latest country to send their proposal to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to host the beleaguered 2026 Commonwealth Games.



After the Australian state of Victoria pulled out in July 2023, Malaysia rejected the offer to host the 2026 edition of the Games citing an insufficient compensation package and high expenditure in hosting the CWG.

The latest development of Scotland expressing their willingness to chip in to host a 'cost-effective' CWG that would not require 'significant public investment' came after the CGF, earlier this week, said that they have 'multiple proposals' and will announce the host country in May.

As CGF accelerated their activities to find a new host for the next edition of the Games, Commonwealth Games Scotland, according to Athletics Weekly, has come up with an innovative concept that will not see the need for significant public investment in infrastructure development as Glasgow already has existing facilities in place.



The CGS said their proposal would involve "no significant ask of public funds".

Glasgow hosted the 2014 CWG when the Games accommodated 18 sports.

But the 2026 CWG in Scotland, if finally approved, would include 10 to 13 sports, as per reports, and the organiser will use existing venues and local hotels rather than building an athletes’ village.

CGS chair Ian Reid in an interview with The New Daily, said, “We believe our concept provides the CGF with a viable, cost-effective and exciting solution which importantly won’t involve significant sums of public funding."



“The 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games received international recognition as an outstanding fortnight of sporting and cultural events," a Scottish government spokesperson said.

In their statement, the CGS said, "A feasibility study was commissioned in December 2023 to assess Scotland's viability as a cost-effective alternative host, following the CGF's decision to make available £100m to host nations for a 2026 Games as part of the Victoria settlement agreement."

The final decision regarding Scotland's bid to host a 'scaled-down' CWG will be taken by the end of May.