Commonwealth Games 2022: Saurav, Joshna hopeful of a historic individual gold

The likes of Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa have been representing India in squash for more than a decade now, Ghosal even more. While the Indians have tasted gold thanks to the duo of Dipika Pallikal and Chinappa due to their efforts in the 2014 CWG, an individual gold has always been a faraway dream for them.

Veteran Ghosal has also won a medal at the CWG but it was in the Mixed Doubles event in 2018. In the Birmingham edition, both Ghosal and Chinappa have been on a fine run of games and can hope to end the wait for that elusive gold in singles.

The 35-year-old Ghosal doled out comfortable 3-0 defeats to Sri Lanka's Shamil Wakeel in the Round of 32 and Canada's David Baillargeon in the Round of 16. He is up against Scotland's Greg Lobban in the quarter-finals.

In the Women's singles, Chinappa also won 3-0 in her first match against Barbados' Meagan Best, and had to try a little harder to oust New Zealand's Kaitlyn Watts with a score of 3-1. She will play a Canadian, Hollie Naughton, in the quarters.

Ghosal and Chinappa are the only realistic chances for India to clinch an individual gold as other singles players have either lost or retired hurt. Third seeded in the draws, Ghosal, who has been a part of the Indian squash team for almost two decades now, will eye a semi-final berth at 6:45 pm IST on Monday.

Fourth seeded Chinappa will play her quarters at 6 pm IST on Monday.