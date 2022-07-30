Coach tried to stop me at first: Sanket Sargar on trying to win gold with injured elbow

Sanket Sargar attempted a risky lift of 139kgs even though he was badly injured as a gold medal, something that he had trained for for four years, was within his grasp, the CWG silver medallist said.

He said he targeted a gold medal but injured his right elbow while attempting to lift 139kg in clean and jerk to eventually settle for a second place. The 21-year-old managed a total of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish just one kilogram behind Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq, who smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the gold.

"In training, I lift 143kgs. I had to go for it as there was a gold at stake. I am not happy with myself because I have been training for the last four years only for the gold," said Sanket.

"I am a bit happy but mostly feel I could have done better. I did not take the risk to go beyond my national record because completing a lift is important as well," he said.

Sanket said he had to take the risk of lifting 139kg as a "gold was on offer".

India's first medal at #CWG22. Sanket Sargar lifts a total of 248kg to win silver in men's 55kg weightlifting. That said, absolutely crazy from the Indian coaches to allow Sargar to go for his final attempt despite an elbow injury. You run the risk of ending the 21yr olds career! — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) July 30, 2022

"Before the last lift, sir (coach Vijay Sharma) asked me whether I wanted to go ahead. He tried to stop me at first but later encouraged me. I lift more than this in practise."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the young athlete.

"Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

The lifter said he would undergo scans to know the extent of his injury.

"I will go for X-ray after the dope samples were collected and the actual status will be known. Currently I'm in a lot of pain, please let me go fast," he pleaded at the Indian scribes.

(With PTI inputs)