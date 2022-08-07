Commonwealth Games 2022: Sandeep Kumar wins bronze in men's 10,000m racewalk

India's Sandeep Kumar won a bronze in the men's 10,000m racewalk event with a personal best time on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Sandeep Kumar clinches yet another BRONZE🥉 in Athletics!🔥



He sets a Personal Best in the Men's 10000m Racewalk Finals with a timing of 38:49.21.

sna bronze medal in the High Jump, Murali Sreeshankar won silver in the long jump, followed by a historic silver in 3000m Steeplechase by Avinash Sable and Priyanka Goswami in 10,000m.



Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker won gold and silver in Triple Jump followed by Annu Rani's bronze in Javelin Throw. India stands at fifth place in the Medal Tally with a total of 47 medals.