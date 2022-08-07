Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Sandeep Kumar wins bronze in men's 10,000m racewalk
Indian athlete Sandeep Kumar created history when he became the first-ever male athlete to win a silver medal for India in the 10000m racewalk.
India's Sandeep Kumar won a bronze in the men's 10,000m racewalk event with a personal best time on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.
sna bronze medal in the High Jump, Murali Sreeshankar won silver in the long jump, followed by a historic silver in 3000m Steeplechase by Avinash Sable and Priyanka Goswami in 10,000m.
Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker won gold and silver in Triple Jump followed by Annu Rani's bronze in Javelin Throw. India stands at fifth place in the Medal Tally with a total of 47 medals.
