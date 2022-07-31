Commonwealth Games: Records broken by Indian athletes

Creating records is always special in any event, however big or small. Doing so at the Commonwealth Games is a different feeling altogether. India being one of the most successful nations in the games means that they have got quite a records under their belt.

While a World Record might not be in the list, most of the Indian athletes have created a Games Record at the CWG, and sometimes, even bettered their performances over a few editions! Here is a look at those records which haven been made.

Ashish Kumar (2010 Delhi Games- Gymnastics)

Kumar became the first ever Indian to win a medal in gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games. His bronze in floor exercise and silver in vault are certainly historical and put India on the gymnastics map.

Geeta Phogat (2010 Delhi Games- Wrestling)

Phogat gave India its first gold medal at the games in women's wrestling.

Dipa Karmakar (2014 Glasgow Games- Gymnastics)

Dipa became the first Indian female to win a medal in gymnastics at the international level. Her bronze win was enough for her achieve this massive feat.

Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal (2014 Glasgow Games- Squash)

The women's doubles pair created history after winning India its first gold medal in squash at the CWG.

Manika Batra (2018 Gold Coast Games- Table Tennis)

The female paddler, owing to her brilliant performances in the 2018 edition, became the first Indian female table tennis player to win a gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Neeraj Chopra (2018 Gold Coast Games- Javelin Throw)

At the tender age of 20, Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal in Javelin throw at the games.

Anish Bhanwala (2018 Gold Coast Games- 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)

The then 15-year-old became India's youngest ever athlete to win a CWG medal. Moreover, he went to win the event after creating a Games Record total of 30, that too on his Commonwealth Games debut!

Sanjita Chanu (2018 Gold Coast Games- Weightlifting)

In that year, she broke the Commonwealth Games snatch record when she lifted 84 kg in the Women's 53 kg.

Mirabai Chanu (2022 Birmingham Games- Weightlifting)

Coming back to defend her title, which she did, Chanu broke the CWG Record in both Snatch and Clean & Jerk through her gold medal winning performance.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2022 Birmingham Games- Weightlifting)

Jeremy's combined effort of 300 kg in the Men's 67 kg, which won the gold medal at the 2022 edition, was enough to set the new Games Record at the CWG.

Bindyarani Devi (2022 Birmingham Games- Weightlifting)

Devi created a new Clean and Jerk Games record with her 116 kg lift, which won her the silver medal.