India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 11
silver 11
Bronze 11
india
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: Ravi Dahiya wins gold on debut in Men's 57kg

Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins India's fourth gold in wrestling at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Ravi Dahiya wins gold on debut in Mens 57kg
Ravi Dahiya after his gold medal win at the CWG 2022 (Screengrab: Sony Liv)

By

Rajdeep Saha

Updated: 2022-08-06T22:09:58+05:30

Ravi Dahiya defeated Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in the Men's 57 kg category to clinch the gold medal. This was Dahiya's CWG debut where he went on to finish first.

With a comfortable score of 10-0, the India ousted the Nigerian on technical superiority. The Tokyo silver medallist showed his dominance all around the mat and didn't allow his opponent to score a single point. With this gold, Indian wrestlers have now won four gold medals.

Ravi Dahiya Commonwealth Games Wrestling Indian wrestling 
