Commonwealth Games 2022: Ravi Dahiya wins gold on debut in Men's 57kg

Ravi Dahiya defeated Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in the Men's 57 kg category to clinch the gold medal. This was Dahiya's CWG debut where he went on to finish first.

Ravi Dahiya has thrashed Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in men's freestyle 57 kg to clinch GOLD for India!



With a comfortable score of 10-0, the India ousted the Nigerian on technical superiority. The Tokyo silver medallist showed his dominance all around the mat and didn't allow his opponent to score a single point. With this gold, Indian wrestlers have now won four gold medals.

