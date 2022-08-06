Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Ravi Dahiya wins gold on debut in Men's 57kg
Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins India's fourth gold in wrestling at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
Ravi Dahiya defeated Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in the Men's 57 kg category to clinch the gold medal. This was Dahiya's CWG debut where he went on to finish first.
With a comfortable score of 10-0, the India ousted the Nigerian on technical superiority. The Tokyo silver medallist showed his dominance all around the mat and didn't allow his opponent to score a single point. With this gold, Indian wrestlers have now won four gold medals.
