Commonwealth Games 2022: How PV Sindhu won gold medal with heavily strapped ankle

PV Sindhu bagged the gold medal in women's singles badminton at the recently concluded 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The 27-year-old defeated Canada's Michelle Li to be crowned champion for the first-time in her career.

While before the tournament Sindhu was considered to be the hot favourite for the title and her win did not come as any surprise, it has now come to light that the double Olympic champion played the final with a serious injury.

PV Ramana, the former World Champions' father, stated that his daughter played the Commonwealth Games final with a heavily strapped final.

"She played the semifinals despite being in severe pain before eventually going on to win the gold medal with a heavily strapped ankle," PV Ramana was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

On the other hand, Sindhu, while announcing, her withdrawal from the upcoming Badminton World Championships on Saturday, stated that she had injured her left ankle during the quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games.

"I felt the pain and there was an injury scare during the quarterfinals of the CWG, but with the help of my coach, physio and trainer, I decided to push as far as I could," she said.

Sindhu further stated that the pain in her left ankle was unbearable during the Commonwealth Games final and that she had to rush for an MRI as soon as she reached back to her hometown in Hyderabad.

"The pain was unbearable during and post the final. Hence I rushed to for an MRI as soon as I got back to Hyderabad. The doctors confirmed a stress fracture on my left foot and recommended rest for a few weeks," she added.



