Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu wins her first-ever singles gold

Former World Champion, PV Sindhu, on Monday, bagged her first-ever Commonwealth Games badminton singles gold medal. The 27-year-old defeated Canada's Michelle Li 21-15, 21-13 in the final in Birmingham.

Sindhu started off slowly as the Canadian stayed within touching distance of the Indian during the first mid-game break at 8-11. However, the double Olympic medallist pressed on the accelerator to pocket the first game 21-15 in no time.





With a gold medal in sight, PV Sindhu came out with even more aggressively in the second game. The 2014 Commonwealth Games champion had no answers to the Indian's fiery shots all across the court and surrendered 13-21.

Sindhu had in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games to Michelle Li in the semifinals. While Sindhu settled for bronze then, Li was crowned the champion.



