India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 9
silver 10
Bronze 9
india
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: Priyanka Goswami becomes first Indian woman to win a Racewalking medal

Before this, the only Racewalking medal for India at the CWG was Harminder Singh's bronze in 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Priyanka Goswami

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-06T16:00:08+05:30

Priyanka Goswami, on Saturday, created history when she became the first Indian woman to win a racewalking medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The 26-year-old clocked a personal best 43:38.00 in women's 10km racewalk at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. This is an improvement of almost 5 minutes from her previous best, set in 2014.

Competing in her debut Commonwealth Games, Priyanka Goswami showed maintained a consistent pace throughout the race. She completed her first kilometre in 4:21.67 and ensured she completes every kilometre split under 4 minutes and 28 seconds.

Australia's Montag was crowned the Commonwealth Games champion clocking 42:34.30, while Kenya's Ngii took silver with 43:50.86.

With this Priyanka Goswami also became only the second Indian racewalker to win a Commonwealth Games medal after Harminder Singh bagged the bronze in 2010 Commonwealth Games in Men's 20km Racewalk.

Bhawna Jat finished 8th out of eight walkers with a time of 8 47:14.13.

