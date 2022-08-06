Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Priyanka Goswami becomes first Indian woman to win a Racewalking medal
Before this, the only Racewalking medal for India at the CWG was Harminder Singh's bronze in 2010 Commonwealth Games.
Priyanka Goswami, on Saturday, created history when she became the first Indian woman to win a racewalking medal at the Commonwealth Games.
The 26-year-old clocked a personal best 43:38.00 in women's 10km racewalk at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. This is an improvement of almost 5 minutes from her previous best, set in 2014.
Competing in her debut Commonwealth Games, Priyanka Goswami showed maintained a consistent pace throughout the race. She completed her first kilometre in 4:21.67 and ensured she completes every kilometre split under 4 minutes and 28 seconds.
Australia's Montag was crowned the Commonwealth Games champion clocking 42:34.30, while Kenya's Ngii took silver with 43:50.86.
With this Priyanka Goswami also became only the second Indian racewalker to win a Commonwealth Games medal after Harminder Singh bagged the bronze in 2010 Commonwealth Games in Men's 20km Racewalk.
Bhawna Jat finished 8th out of eight walkers with a time of 8 47:14.13.