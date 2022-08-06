Commonwealth Games 2022: Priyanka Goswami becomes first Indian woman to win a Racewalking medal

Priyanka Goswami, on Saturday, created history when she became the first Indian woman to win a racewalking medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The 26-year-old clocked a personal best 43:38.00 in women's 10km racewalk at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. This is an improvement of almost 5 minutes from her previous best, set in 2014.

Competing in her debut Commonwealth Games, Priyanka Goswami showed maintained a consistent pace throughout the race. She completed her first kilometre in 4:21.67 and ensured she completes every kilometre split under 4 minutes and 28 seconds.

Priyanka Goswami sets a Personal Best on her way to a :second_place_medal: in the women's 10000m race-walk!A third medal in athletics for India:fire:#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/HpTROXfLvR — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 6, 2022

Australia's Montag was crowned the Commonwealth Games champion clocking 42:34.30, while Kenya's Ngii took silver with 43:50.86.

With this Priyanka Goswami also became only the second Indian racewalker to win a Commonwealth Games medal after Harminder Singh bagged the bronze in 2010 Commonwealth Games in Men's 20km Racewalk.

Bhawna Jat finished 8th out of eight walkers with a time of 8 47:14.13.