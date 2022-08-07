Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Nikhat Zareen wins gold in boxing
Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen wins gold in the women's 48-50 kg category at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
After conquering the World championship, Nikhat Zareen has won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022. She joins the group of Indian boxers who have been on red hot form in Birmingham.
Zareen defeated Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul 5-0 via unanimous decision after all five judges announced the Indian to be the better of the two fighters throughout the bout. The defending World Champion wins India's third boxing gold medal of the day.
