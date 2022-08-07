Commonwealth Games 2022: Nikhat Zareen wins gold in boxing

After conquering the World championship, Nikhat Zareen has won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022. She joins the group of Indian boxers who have been on red hot form in Birmingham.

GOLD🥇 it is for Nikhat!🔥



Nikhat Zareen continues her domination on the big stage with another blockbuster performance against Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul to take gold.#CommonwealthGames | #Boxing 🥊 pic.twitter.com/d4oYOX9Kbo — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 7, 2022

Zareen defeated Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul 5-0 via unanimous decision after all five judges announced the Indian to be the better of the two fighters throughout the bout. The defending World Champion wins India's third boxing gold medal of the day.

