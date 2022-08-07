Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 17
silver 12
Bronze 19
india
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: Nikhat Zareen wins gold in boxing

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen wins gold in the women's 48-50 kg category at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Nikhat Zareen after winning gold at CWG 2022 (Screengrab: Sony Liv)

By

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 7 Aug 2022 1:56 PM GMT

After conquering the World championship, Nikhat Zareen has won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022. She joins the group of Indian boxers who have been on red hot form in Birmingham.

Zareen defeated Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul 5-0 via unanimous decision after all five judges announced the Indian to be the better of the two fighters throughout the bout. The defending World Champion wins India's third boxing gold medal of the day.

