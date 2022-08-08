Commonwealth Games 2022: Nikhat Zareen, Sharath Kamal to be Indian flag-bearers at closing ceremony

Gold medal winners Nikhat Zareen and Achanta Sharath Kamal will act as Indian flag bearers at the closing ceremony of the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games later today.

While Nikhat had bagged the gold medal in women's 50kg boxing, Achanta Sharath Kamal will return from Birmingham with 4 medals, including a gold in mixed doubles with Sreeja Akula.

Nikhat Zareen and Sharath Kamal have been named as India's flagbearers for the #CommonwealthGames22 closing ceremony!🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/nf0MeLT4qE — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 8, 2022





Sharath is also slated to play the men's singles final later today. The 40-year-old is now the third-most successful Indian athlete at the Commonwealth Games with a total of 13 medals and is only behind shooters Jaspal Rana and Samaresh Jung in the list.

The opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games saw PV Sindhu and hockey skipper Manpreet Singh leading the Indian contingent as the flag bearers.