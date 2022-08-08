Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 19
silver 15
Bronze 22
india
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: Nikhat Zareen, Sharath Kamal to be Indian flag-bearers at closing ceremony

Gold medal winners Nikhat Zareen and Achanta Sharath Kamal will act as Indian flag bearers at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Sharath Kamal Achanta and Nikhat Zareen with their 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medals

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-08T14:25:25+05:30

Gold medal winners Nikhat Zareen and Achanta Sharath Kamal will act as Indian flag bearers at the closing ceremony of the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games later today.

While Nikhat had bagged the gold medal in women's 50kg boxing, Achanta Sharath Kamal will return from Birmingham with 4 medals, including a gold in mixed doubles with Sreeja Akula.


Sharath is also slated to play the men's singles final later today. The 40-year-old is now the third-most successful Indian athlete at the Commonwealth Games with a total of 13 medals and is only behind shooters Jaspal Rana and Samaresh Jung in the list.

The opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games saw PV Sindhu and hockey skipper Manpreet Singh leading the Indian contingent as the flag bearers.

