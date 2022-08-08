Commonwealth Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra congratulates Pakistani Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wished his fellow athlete Arshad Nadeem on the latter's recent CWG gold medal win. This came after the Pakistani threw a record-breaking 91.18m to clinch first prize in Birmingham.

Chopra himself was forced to miss out on the multi-sporting event due to an injury. He was advised to take a break after his historic silver medal win at the World Athletics Championship 2022.





Nadeem became the first South Asian javelin thrower to breach the 90m mark, and earlier had spoken about his comraderie with his Indian counterpart Chopra. With his massive throw, Arshad also set a new Commonwealth Games record.

