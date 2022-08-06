Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Naveen Malik wins gold in Men's 74 kg category
Indian grappler Naveen Malik adds another gold medal to India's tally at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
After Ravi Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat, it was Naveen Malik's turn to shine as he clinched India's 12th gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022. He defeated Pakistan's Muhammad Sharif Tahir in the final to finish first.
The Indian was a class apart as his opponent was struggling to make any offensive moves. Dominating through the final, Naveen won 9-0 and won India's sixth wrestling gold medal at the Birmingham games.
