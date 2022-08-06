Commonwealth Games 2022: Naveen Malik wins gold in Men's 74 kg category

After Ravi Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat, it was Naveen Malik's turn to shine as he clinched India's 12th gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022. He defeated Pakistan's Muhammad Sharif Tahir in the final to finish first.

Naveen Malik defeats Pakistan's Muhammad Sharif Tahir by points to clinch the 6th GOLD in wrestling

The Indian was a class apart as his opponent was struggling to make any offensive moves. Dominating through the final, Naveen won 9-0 and won India's sixth wrestling gold medal at the Birmingham games.

