India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 12
silver 11
Bronze 14
india
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: Naveen Malik wins gold in Men's 74 kg category

Indian grappler Naveen Malik adds another gold medal to India's tally at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Naveen Malik wins gold in Mens 74 kg category
Naveen Malik

By

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 6 Aug 2022 5:45 PM GMT

After Ravi Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat, it was Naveen Malik's turn to shine as he clinched India's 12th gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022. He defeated Pakistan's Muhammad Sharif Tahir in the final to finish first.

The Indian was a class apart as his opponent was struggling to make any offensive moves. Dominating through the final, Naveen won 9-0 and won India's sixth wrestling gold medal at the Birmingham games.

Wrestling Indian wrestling Commonwealth Games 
