Commonwealth Games 2022: Murali Sreeshankar wins silver; records best ever finish by an Indian male long jumper

Murli Sreeshankar wins the 19th medal for India. Murli jumped 8.08 M in the finals of the Long Jump at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham 2022. Murli Sreeshankar finishes best ever performance by any male Indian long jumper in Commonwealth History bettering the bronze medal of Suresh Babu in the 1978 Commonwealth Games.

With an incredible fifth attempt of 8.08m, Sreeshankar Murali has done what no other Indian man has done before — win a SILVER🥈 in long jump at the Commonwealth Games

This is Sreeshankar's first-ever major medal in a multi-sport event and he has left the disappointment of the World Athletics Championship last Month.

Murali was tied with Laquan Nairn at 8.08 M but he was awarded a silver. Because in the case of a tie, the longest single jump during the final wins. If two jumpers are tied, the jumper with the longer second best jump is awarded the medal.

The longest single jump during the final wins. If two jumpers are tied, the jumper with the longer second best jump is awarded the medal.

Murali Sreeshankar and Mohammed Anees Yahiya were two finalists from India in the finals. Mohammed Anees Yahiya finished 5th with a jump of 7.97 M which he recorded in the last jump.



This is the second medal in Athletics for India after Tejaswin Shankar won the bronze medal last night in Men's High Jump.

Insane 'back from the dead' moment for Murali Sreeshankar who scripts history at Commonwealth Games

In absence of Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra, Murali Sreeshankar along with Tejaswin emerged as the front runners of medalists for the Indian contingent.





