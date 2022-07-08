Who are the most successful Indian athletes in Commonwealth Games history?

India has participated in all but four editions (1930,1950,1962,1986) of the Commonwealth Games. Starting from the second edition that is 1934, India has bagged a total of 503 CWG medals, which includes 181 gold, 173 silver, and 143 bronze. India stands at fourth position in the overall medal tally of the Commonwealth Games.



These quadrennial games have always proved to be that world stage where India shines. A lot of Indian athletes have made their way to the Olympics, and Championships by proving their mettle in these games. .

Here, we take a look at some of India's most successful athletes in the Commonwealth Games.

Jaspal Rana

Jaspal Rana is the most successful Indian athlete at the Commonwealth Games. The pistol shooter has bagged a total of 15 medals, including 9 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze across various events of shooting in the 1994, 1998, 2002, and 2006 editions of the Commonwealth Games. Rana clinched four gold medals at the Manchester games in 2002 which was accompanied by his then Commonwealth Games Record of 574 points in 25m Standard Pistol Shooting. He was honored with the Arjuna Award at the age of 18.

After grabbing medals, securing championships, and conquering Asian games, he decided to take the responsibility of pottering the future shooters of India. Presently, he isas coach in his own founded academy named Jaspal Rana Institute of Education & Technology, Uttarakhand. He is also an active member of the Indian National Congress party.

Samaresh Jung

Shooting is the sport in which India has dominated over the years at Commonwealth Games. Samaresh Jung is also one of the shooters responsible for such formed notions regarding India at the quadrennial games. Following Jaspal Rana closely, Jung has secured 14 medals across various shooting events in the 2002, 2006, and 2010 editions of the Commonwealth Games.

He secured seven Gold medals at the Melbourne Games in2006. He also posted the then Commonwealth Games Record of 685.4 points in the 10m pistol shooting in the same year and thus earned the nickname 'Gold Finger' of India.

He was awarded the Arjuna award in 2002. Jung was also part of the coaching team for Indian shooters who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics, 2020.

Gagan Narang

Another shooter in the list, Gagan Narang decorated bagged a total of 10 medals in 2006, 2010, and 2014 editions of the Commonwealth Games. Initially, his CWG tally had only gold medals. The 50m air rifle specialist bagged four Gold each across various shooting events in the 2006 and 2010 versions of the Commonwealth Games.

Gagan Narang founded 'Guns for Glory' the Khelo India Accredited Institution for the training of shooters across India. This academy is structured from the all-reward money he received for his Commonwealth Games and other performances. Gagan and his team initiated Project leap through this academy. Trainees from this project have also bagged 49 junior international medals and 42 national medals. He also believes that this academy has helped him in clinching the Bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

The marksman was bestowed with the highest Indian sporting honor named - Khel Ratna in 2010.