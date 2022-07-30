'Jewel of Indian sport': World reacts to 'dominant' Mirabai Chanu's CWG gold medal

Mirabai Chanu set social media aflame by winning the first gold medal for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, making a mockery of the competition in Birmingham on Saturday.

She finished 29kg clear of her nearest rival.

Like at the 2018 CWG, Mirabai won India's first gold medal at these Games. This is India's third medal overall at the 2022 CWG and the first gold.

The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she's won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes. pic.twitter.com/e1vtmKnD65 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022

She always delivers. After winning India's first medal at Tokyo 2020, ⁦⁦@mirabai_chanu⁩ now wins India's first Gold medal #cwg2022 pic.twitter.com/DgclbVaItv — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 30, 2022

29kg difference! Mirabai Chanu - Dominance. Neeraj and Chanu are here to spoil us literally. 😭#CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/u4OOEDapGf — Ritwika Dhar (@RituD307) July 30, 2022

Golden Girl @Mirabai_Chanu 🇮🇳 🏋️‍♀️India's first gold at the Commonwealth Games #B2022, thanks to this fantastic performance in the women's 49kg category.Truly phenomenal! pic.twitter.com/Ex38psqn3M — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 30, 2022

India strikes Gold!🥇🇮🇳Heartiest congratulations to the CWG defending champion and the pride of India, @mirabai_chanu for once again clinching a Gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, in the 49 Kg category of weightlifting. We salute your determination.What an inspiration! pic.twitter.com/ywngwbI5fC — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) July 30, 2022

201kg total weight lifted. 29kgs more than the next best competitor. New CWG record. Mirabai Chanu, in a league of her own. Gold.#CWG2022 — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) July 30, 2022

Just how easy did @mirabai_chanu make that look … Just too good. — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) July 30, 2022

Mirabai Chanu settles for a gold. Coz there was no diamond medal. :)#CWG22 #weightlifting — The Cricket Philosopher (@outof22yards) July 30, 2022

Heartiest Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu for winning the first Gold medal for India at #CWG2022 in Women's 49kg weightlifting final. Marvelous performance! What a great achievement! Entire nation is rejoicing her success! — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 30, 2022