Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 1
silver 1
Bronze 1
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

'Jewel of Indian sport': World reacts to 'dominant' Mirabai Chanu's CWG gold medal

Commonwealth Games 2022: Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold medal and third medal.

Jewel of Indian sport: World reacts to dominant Mirabai Chanus CWG gold medal
X

Mirabai Chanu during her Weightlifting final at CWG 2022 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-30T22:48:18+05:30

Mirabai Chanu set social media aflame by winning the first gold medal for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, making a mockery of the competition in Birmingham on Saturday.

She finished 29kg clear of her nearest rival.

Like at the 2018 CWG, Mirabai won India's first gold medal at these Games. This is India's third medal overall at the 2022 CWG and the first gold.

Mirabai Chanu Commonwealth Games 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X