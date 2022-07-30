Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
'Jewel of Indian sport': World reacts to 'dominant' Mirabai Chanu's CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022: Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold medal and third medal.
Mirabai Chanu set social media aflame by winning the first gold medal for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, making a mockery of the competition in Birmingham on Saturday.
She finished 29kg clear of her nearest rival.
Like at the 2018 CWG, Mirabai won India's first gold medal at these Games. This is India's third medal overall at the 2022 CWG and the first gold.
