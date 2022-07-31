Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 2
silver 2
Bronze 1
india
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian men's lawn bowl pair reaches quarterfinals

Sunil Bahadur (Source: Getty)

By

PTI

Updated: 2022-07-31T20:21:28+05:30

The Indian men's pair of Dinesh Kumar and Sunil Bahadur defeated England to advance to the quarter-finals of the lawn bowl event in the Commonwealth Games at Birmingham on Sunday. Dinesh Kumar (skip) and Sunil Bahadur (lead) won 18-15.

The duo was 10-5 ahead after the eighth end and thwarted English pair's effort to make a comeback.

The Indian pair had gone down to Malaysia 14-17 in their first game on Friday but bounced back with wins over Falkland Islands (36-4) and Cook Islands (15-8).

They will now take on Northern Ireland in the quarter-final scheduled later in the day at 10.30 pm.

Tania Choudhary defeated Shauna O'Neill of Northern Ireland 21-12 to record a consolation win in women's singles competition. She had already bowed out of competition. The Indian men's triples team had also crashed out of the event after two losses and a tie.

Commonwealth Games 
