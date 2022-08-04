Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Men's Hockey LIVE: India v Wales- Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Follow India v Wales Men's Hockey Group Game LIVE Here.
Indian men will take on Wales in the last game of their group stage. With semi-final qualification assured, India will look for a big win and finish at the top of the group.
India dominated Canada in the last game with 8-0 win and India will look to repeat the same against Wales.
Live Updates
- 4 Aug 2022 12:25 PM GMT
Hello Everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the last group stage game of INDIA v WALES.
India will look to ride the momentum and get a huge win here tonight.
