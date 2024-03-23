After Australia, Malaysia rejects offer to host Commonwealth Games in 2026

In the latest blow to the relevance of the Commonwealth Games, Malaysia rejected an offer to host the 2026 CWG, citing time constraints, costs and an insufficient offer of funding, the country's government said on Friday.

Commonwealth Games Federation's (CGF) bid to keep the Games alive has been under threat since the Australian state of Vitoria withdrew from hosting the Games in 2023 due to rising costs, with the CGF reportedly offering $126 million in supporting funds.

Malaysia, who had expressed interest in assessing the possibility of hosting the CWG 2026 after Victoria's withdrawal, said hosting the event on such short notice with cost concerns and little time to assess the potential economic impact left it worried.

"If we had a longer time, we would definitely do it, but because there's such a short time, we definitely can't do it," government spokesperson and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil told a regular briefing.

"When we assessed the viability of hosting the Games, the length of time needed and the cost was seen to be particularly prohibitive."

The CGF, disappointed with Malaysia's decision, said its search for a host would continue.

"The confidential process to determine a host is continuing with other interested Commonwealth Games Associations," a CGF spokesperson said, without elaborating.

The CWG is a legacy of British imperialism, and it has about 70 countries and territories that were ruled by the former British Empire.