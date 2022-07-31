WATCH: Malaysia badminton coach gives his shoes to opponent whose shoes were damaged at Commonwealth Games 2022

In a heartwarming gesture of respect towards the opponent, Malaysia badminton coach Hendrawan, on Sunday, shared his own shoes to Jamaica's Samuel Ricketts, who damaged his shoes mid-match, during a contest between the two nations at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Ricketts damaged his right sole in the middle of the match and had no option than to cut off the sole from one side to continue playing. As soon as Hendrawan noticed Ricketts step on to the court with a half-torn shoe, the coach rushed to the shuttler and offered the shoe he was wearing so that the Jamaican could play comfortably.





When the opposition coach is your shoe size and saves the day 😇



It's what the Games is all about!#B2022 #CommonwealthGames #Badminton pic.twitter.com/wnJcJ7uNKW — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) July 30, 2022





Hendrawan sat barefoot on the sidelines for rest of the match with just socks on as Samuel Ricketts played on with his shoes against his own ward.