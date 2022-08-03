Commonwealth Games 2022: Lovepreet Singh breaks 3 national records to win dramatic bronze

Commonwealth Games 2022: Lovepreet Singh created three new national records on way to the 109kg Weightlifting Bronze medal in Birmingham on Wednesday.

This is India's 14th medal at CWG 2022 and the fourth bronze medal. There have been 5 gold medals and 5 silver medals won so far.

Lovepreet ended the Snatch phase in silver medal spot with a total lift of 163kgs, 1kg behind the top lifter. This is a new national record, 1kg more than the old record.

It's yet another BRONZE🥉 in weightlifting!Lovepreet Singh takes bronze in the men's 109kg category to win India's 14th medal overall.🇮🇳🔥#CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/0ffPR8sNTp — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 3, 2022

He, however, began to drop down the places in the Clean and Jerk section but managed to hold on to third spot with a total C&J lift of 192kgs, another national record.

Jackson George Roberts Young of Australia had the chance to push Lovepreet down into fourth spot with his last lift but he collapsed under the pressure to leave the Indian at third spot at the end of the event with a total combined lift of 355kgs, also a new national record.

WEIGHTLIFTING BRONZE!!🏋️‍♀️ Another medal for India comes after Weighlifter #LovepreetSingh bags a BRONZE 🥉 in the Men's 109kg category with a total lift of 355kg (Snatch- 163kg, Clean & Jerk- 192kg) Well done! Congratulations, Champ!! #CWG2022 | #CWG2022India | @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/aNFS3EYFlT — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) August 3, 2022

Scores:

More to follow...