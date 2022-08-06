Commonwealth Games 2022: Lord Krishna idol lucky for race-walker Priyanka Goswami

Priyanka Goswami scripted history, on Saturday, after she became the first Indian woman to win a medal in the 10000m race-walk event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Moreover, she clocked a Personal Best of 43:38:83 seconds.

Goswami has a special companion who goes with her to all the competitions. She carries a miniature Lord Krishna idol everywhere she goes as a harbinger of luck.

"I have a Lord Krishna and I take him with me to every competition and he brought me luck today," she said aftet the event in the mixed zone, according to PTI.

I'm elated to have won the first medal in race walking in #CWG for India...The one who won gold this time won gold in the last CWG too, but I'll try to win the next. Very proud that the national flag soared because of me: Priyanka Goswami after winning silver in 10,000m Race Walk pic.twitter.com/Og0hUyU8C8 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

The silver medallist also paints country's flags on her nails. These flags denote the host nation of the competitions she takes part in.

"I have also painted my nails with the flags of the country where I compete so I have England for the Commonwealth Games, Japan for the Olympic Games, Spain because I raced there and some other flags as well," the 26-year-old said.

Her compatriot, Bhawna Jat, was also involved in the race and finished eighth.

The only other Indian to have won a medal in Racewalking at the CWG was Harminder Singh who clinched bronze in the 2010 edition.