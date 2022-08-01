India secure a historic medal in Lawn Bowls

The Indian women's fours team of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) beat New Zealand 16-13 in the Lawn Bowls semifinal on Monday, ensuring a first ever medal for the country in this sport.

It was a great comeback for the team from trailing 1-6 at the start of the match.

This win is a huge upset as India, who have never won a major international medal in this sport, beat New Zealand, one of the most successful Lawn Bowls teams in the world.

🇮🇳 Creates History at @birminghamcg22 🔥India's #LawnBowl Women's Four team creates history by becoming the 1st Indian Team to reach the Finals of #CommonwealthGamesIndia 🇮🇳 16- 13 🇳🇿 New Zealand (SF)They will now take on South Africa in the Finals on 2nd Aug#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/tu64FSoi8R — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 1, 2022

🇮🇳🤩 MEDAL ASSURED! Indian Women's Fours team have defeated 🇳🇿 in the semi-final after being down 1-6 at the end of the fourth end, to assure India's first-ever medal in Lawn Bowls at the CWG! 📸 SAI Media • #LawnBowls #B2022 #CWG2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/qCqYsjpH1I — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 1, 2022

India reach the Women's Fours final in Lawn Bowls. A medal guaranteed. They were trailing 1-6 early but fought back to win 16-13. Super show. What emotions!! pic.twitter.com/ztTqUj6v5r — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) August 1, 2022

A stunning comeback win from behind by India in lawn bowls to enter the final and be guaranteed a medal! Fantastic! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) August 1, 2022

WHAT A MATCH!!!! If you think Lawn Bowls is not fun, needed to watch today's SF!!Thrilling win for India, and we advance to the FINAL!!! First ever medal in lawn bowls 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾😀😀😀🥳🥳🥳🎉🎉🎉🎉🧨🧨🧨🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳That 2nd last shot under pressure was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Birmingham2022 — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) August 1, 2022

Still trying to get over the hair-raising semi final with New Zealand! India needs to read and watch everything about Lawn Bowls now. First ever medal at the #CWG2022 for the sport! Final with South Africa tomorrow. 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/INcx1dygWm — Gargi (@gargipaigude) August 1, 2022

I never thought lawn bowls could be fun, but today's match..wow! India won with their 2nd last shot of a long, long match. From a losing position, we got 3 points to take out the victory. Now the final v SA #B2022 #CWG2022 — Hemant (@hemantbuch) August 1, 2022

The feelings after defeating Newzealand and reaching into MAIDEN FINAL . They have done it .Lovely Choubey, Pinki , Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey done it . Rupa Rani was top class . Lawn bowls is one of those core sports in CWG which is there since Hamilton CWG #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/lI4opwuReo — Subham. (@subhsays) August 1, 2022

India will face South Africa in the gold medal match on Tuesday.

Here's the scorecard of the match: