Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 3
silver 2
Bronze 1
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

India secure a historic medal in Lawn Bowls

Commonwealth Games 2022: The Indian women's fours team are into the Gold medal match, ensuring a first ever medal at the CWG.

India secure a historic medal in Lawn Bowls
X

The Indian women's team in action (Screenshot)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-01T17:18:25+05:30

The Indian women's fours team of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) beat New Zealand 16-13 in the Lawn Bowls semifinal on Monday, ensuring a first ever medal for the country in this sport.

It was a great comeback for the team from trailing 1-6 at the start of the match.

This win is a huge upset as India, who have never won a major international medal in this sport, beat New Zealand, one of the most successful Lawn Bowls teams in the world.

India will face South Africa in the gold medal match on Tuesday.

Here's the scorecard of the match:

Commonwealth Games 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X