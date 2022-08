India secure a historic medal in Lawn Bowls

The Indian women's fours team of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) beat New Zealand 16-13 in the Lawn Bowls semifinal on Monday, ensuring a first ever medal for the country in this sport.

It was a great comeback for the team from trailing 1-6 at the start of the match.

This win is a huge upset as India, who have never won a major international medal in this sport, beat New Zealand, one of the most successful Lawn Bowls teams in the world.

๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ Creates History at @birminghamcg22 ๐Ÿ”ฅIndia's #LawnBowl Women's Four team creates history by becoming the 1st Indian Team to reach the Finals of #CommonwealthGamesIndia ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ 16- 13 ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฟ New Zealand (SF)They will now take on South Africa in the Finals on 2nd Aug#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/tu64FSoi8R โ€” SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 1, 2022

๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿคฉ MEDAL ASSURED! Indian Women's Fours team have defeated ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฟ in the semi-final after being down 1-6 at the end of the fourth end, to assure India's first-ever medal in Lawn Bowls at the CWG! ๐Ÿ“ธ SAI Media โ€ข #LawnBowls #B2022 #CWG2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/qCqYsjpH1I โ€” The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 1, 2022

India reach the Women's Fours final in Lawn Bowls. A medal guaranteed. They were trailing 1-6 early but fought back to win 16-13. Super show. What emotions!! pic.twitter.com/ztTqUj6v5r โ€” Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) August 1, 2022

A stunning comeback win from behind by India in lawn bowls to enter the final and be guaranteed a medal! Fantastic! ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ โ€” Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) August 1, 2022

WHAT A MATCH!!!! If you think Lawn Bowls is not fun, needed to watch today's SF!!Thrilling win for India, and we advance to the FINAL!!! First ever medal in lawn bowls ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ˜€๐Ÿ˜€๐Ÿ˜€๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽ‰๐Ÿงจ๐Ÿงจ๐Ÿงจ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณThat 2nd last shot under pressure was ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ#Birmingham2022 โ€” Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) August 1, 2022

Still trying to get over the hair-raising semi final with New Zealand! India needs to read and watch everything about Lawn Bowls now. First ever medal at the #CWG2022 for the sport! Final with South Africa tomorrow. ๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿฝ pic.twitter.com/INcx1dygWm โ€” Gargi (@gargipaigude) August 1, 2022

I never thought lawn bowls could be fun, but today's match..wow! India won with their 2nd last shot of a long, long match. From a losing position, we got 3 points to take out the victory. Now the final v SA #B2022 #CWG2022 โ€” Hemant (@hemantbuch) August 1, 2022

The feelings after defeating Newzealand and reaching into MAIDEN FINAL . They have done it .Lovely Choubey, Pinki , Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey done it . Rupa Rani was top class . Lawn bowls is one of those core sports in CWG which is there since Hamilton CWG #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/lI4opwuReo โ€” Subham. (@subhsays) August 1, 2022

India will face South Africa in the gold medal match on Tuesday.

Here's the scorecard of the match: