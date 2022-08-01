Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
India secure a historic medal in Lawn Bowls
Commonwealth Games 2022: The Indian women's fours team are into the Gold medal match, ensuring a first ever medal at the CWG.
The Indian women's fours team of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) beat New Zealand 16-13 in the Lawn Bowls semifinal on Monday, ensuring a first ever medal for the country in this sport.
It was a great comeback for the team from trailing 1-6 at the start of the match.
This win is a huge upset as India, who have never won a major international medal in this sport, beat New Zealand, one of the most successful Lawn Bowls teams in the world.
India will face South Africa in the gold medal match on Tuesday.
Here's the scorecard of the match:
