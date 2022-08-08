Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen wins gold on debut in Badminton Men's Singles

World Championships Bronze Medalist, Lakshya Sen creates history by winning the gold medal in Men's Singles at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. Lakshya defeated Tze Yong NG of Malaysia 19-21, 21-9, 21-16 in the finals to claim the gold medal.

Lakshya started slowly and lost the first game closely 19-21 to the Malaysian. The close result in the first game pushed Lakshya and he dominated the second game with a score of 21-9. All England silver medalist, Lakshya won 11 points in the row to finish the second game.

Lakshya came all out in the third game to claim gold with a score of 21-16 despite resistance from the Malaysian. The gold medal in Birmingham will be a sort of redemption for Lakshya as he lost the All England gold medal in the same city earlier this year. The gold medal will be added to the coveted medal cabinet of Sen which features the Thomas Cup, All England silver, World Championships bronze and many more at this young age.

