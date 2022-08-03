Kidambi Srikanth over Lakshya Sen: Did this decision cost India the mixed team badminton gold?

Four years after India claimed their first Mixed Team badminton gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, against Malaysia, they were handed a taste of the same medicine as Malaysia took their revenge - defeating India in a nail-biting final, 3-1, at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

While the bulk of the pressure was on World No. 7 men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty to deliver against the World No. 6 duo from Malaysia and Olympic bronze medallists, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, a lot of doubts arose regarding the selection of World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth over All England silver medallist Lakshya Sen in the men's singles tie.

Other than 2-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, none of the Indians could win the match, suffering a very gutting loss to Malaysia, and settling for silver.

What could have easily gone down in India's favour especially since Malaysia was without their top player, Lee Zii Jia, took a turn for the unexpected when former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth lost to World No. 42 Ng Tze Yong, 21-19, 6-21, 21-16. This was the turning point of the tie as it meant that the young pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly would have to shoulder extra responsibility.

Worried looks in the Indian camp were quick to surface as Lakshya Sen, the top-ranked Indian player at World No. 10, sat on the sidelines, biting his lip, unable to do anything as Srikanth's game stretched into a decider. Lakshya, in the semi-finals, had defeated World Champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore and was in a raring form - but was not selected to play in the finals, in what many suggest now was a strange decision.



Ever since India's Thomas Cup win, no loss in Indian badminton is taken lightly and therefore at a crucial stage such as this, given the loss, Kidambi's selection over an in-form Lakshya Sen is quick to earn criticism. As it is, both Kidambi and Lakshya shared a 2-0 lead against Ng Tze Yong and their meetings had taken place this year itself - at India Open and the Thomas Cup quarters, respectively, making the choice very difficult.

Kidambi, obviously, is the more experienced at this and defeated the legendary Lee Chong Wei in the finals last time, and therefore was deemed better suited for the challenge but given Lakshya's form, perhaps the debutant should have been trusted with the job, for a change.

Here's what people have to say about Kidambi Srikanth being chosen over Lakshya Sen:

With due respect to Srikanth Kidambi, we have seen quite a few matches from him recently where he has bottled from a winning position. And specially after the excellent touch which Lakshya Sen had the other day against WR9 LKY, why would the team decide to pick Srikanth? — T#€ 🅱💙🆖 Gu¥ (@SarkarSpeaking) August 3, 2022

Lakshya got almost beaten by Ng tze yong in india open this year even when lakshya was in terrific form+ srikanth kidambi had won their previous 2 matches against ng tze yong quite comfortably, last one coming at thomas cup this year, tbh selection was understandable — Arun saina fan (@arun_saina) August 3, 2022

1st Of All ...

Let Playing Kidambi Srikanth Over Lakshya sen is a Big Mistake 🙏...

That's where we lost gold...

Kidambi is A Good Mixed Team Player....

But Gayatri Pullela is a Star .... — Dasaradhi #TDP (@Das9official) August 3, 2022

The person who would've been most surprised one after hearing Srikanth Kidambi will play today was probably Srikanth himself.



Anybody who has seen Lakshya Sen playing yesterday against a far better MS player than the Malaysian today, would've been shocked not to see him today. — T#€ 🅱💙🆖 Gu¥ (@SarkarSpeaking) August 2, 2022

Lol did India overplay their planning by putting Srikanth Kidambi as MS that led to an important point loss, or did they underestimated Ng Tze Yong?



Unless lakshya sen has some injury, I thought he would be the better player to start. #Birmigham2022 https://t.co/bOP1nRPAZa — KokoCat (@Kendogdoll) August 2, 2022

When you have Lakshya Sen sitting on the bench, how could you play Srikanth Kidambi for this crucial Gold Medal match? Haven't we seen Srikanth bottling matches before as well. And this time against WR44. Utterly disappointing. WD duo of Treesa & Gayatri gave a much better fight. — T#€ 🅱💙🆖 Gu¥ (@SarkarSpeaking) August 2, 2022

Srikanth Kidambi is human after all. Remember he defeated Lee Chong Wei to tilt the favor for India in 2018. He will come back hard in Singles.#badminton #CWG2022 — Rishav (@Rishavdim) August 2, 2022

Kidambi played well. He had the experience on his side. If team had went with Lakshya Sen and lost, then the question would have been why didn't we go with the more experienced player.

Both are good players. Kidambi Srikanth deserves praise for the fight. #badminton #CWG2022 — Agniveer (Retd) His Holiness St. Raj (@kianraj) August 2, 2022



