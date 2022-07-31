Commonwealth Games 2022: John Cena shares Sanket Sargar's picture after silver win

The former WWE wrestler turned actor John Cena is known for his quick thinking and wittiness. His Instagram is similar to his personality as well. He posts pictures with no captions as he leaves it to his followers to interpret it.

This time, it was Sanket Sargar's turn to feature on Cena's account. Sargar opened India's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a silver in weightlifting (Men's 55 kg). After a day of the amazing feat, a picture of the lifter in action was posted by the 'Suicide Squad' actor on his page.

Instantly, Indians flooded in the comment section giving their thanks or lauding this acknowledgement of sorts. After all, it is up to Cena's followers to take the image in whatever context they want it to.












