Commonwealth Games 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga battles pain and injury to clinch gold for India

Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga fetched India its second gold at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after he lifted 300 Kg (140 Kg + 160 Kg) and created a Games record on the way.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifts 160 kg in Clean & Jerk and breaks the game record! Injuries himself right after.#CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/b4cAPAj121 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 31, 2022

The 19-year-old from Mizoram found it quite easy in the snatch category where he lifted 140 Kg smoothly. It was clean and jerk which became a little tough for him as he battled through injury and pain in the last two attempts to secure the gold for India after facing a close fight from Samoan Vaipava Nevo Ioane who lifted 293 Kg.

Jeremy lifted 154 Kg in clean and jerk with a painful injury and then came back to lift 160 Kg while battling pain. Jeremy put on another brave attempt to lift 165 Kg but failed while screaming from the pain.

That does not look very good for young Jeremy. He fails his final clean and jerk attempt and sinks to the floor clutching his elbow. He's reduced to tears soon after. #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/pybKbeyysq — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) July 31, 2022

Not to forget, Jeremy was up against 34-year-old Samoan Ioane who is a previous CWG and multiple Commonwealth Championship medalist. Ioane is an experienced campaigner and Jeremy did well to keep his nerves calm despite injury and an experienced opponent.

He wanted to go for new NRs but was unfortunate but still takes the Gold with 2 Games records. Hopefully, he is fine and will be in action soon. Kudos to 3x commonwealth champion 34 yo Vaipava Ioane of Samoa who won silver in his last CWG competiton!https://t.co/56wbSfcMf9 https://t.co/c7TLJNwRiN — Prithvi (@Eighty7_Fifty8) July 31, 2022

Nevertheless, his 160 Kg lift was good enough to secure gold for him. Jeremy with his gold medal showed the mentality and courage he possesses and the kind of champion he is.



Although after lifting 160 Kg and Jeremy almost confirming a gold, was the last attempt necessary? Yesterday, We saw Sanket Sargar getting injured and then receiving a medal with a strap around his elbow.