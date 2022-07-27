Commonwealth Games 2022: Judoka Jasleen Saini cleared to travel to Birmingham

India Judoka Jasleen Singh Saini who plays in the 66 kg category is cleared to travel to Birmingham for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 after the Delhi high court stayed his suspension.

Jasleen was suspended by one of the administrators of the Judo Federation of India (JFI) on the grounds of misconduct/misdeeds committed during the Madrid European Open and Training camp last month.

The order on the website of the Judo Federation of India reads, " Whereas it was brought to the notice of the undersigned that you (Mr Harshdeep Singh Brar) along with Mr Jasleen Singh Saini and Mr Divyanshupuri, Judokas, left the hotel at Madrid on the night of 25.06.2022 without any permission from the Coach, went to a local pub, consumed alcohol and brought two local girls in the hotel room along with alcohol. Thereafter, both the girls ran out of the hotel and one of them filed a complaint of sexual harassment against you (Mr Harshdeep Singh Brar) in the Police Station concerned.

Whereas the undersigned is also of the view that in order to maintain the purity and dignity of the game each Judoka involved in the said matter i.e. Mr Harshdeep Singh Brar, Mr Jasleen Singh Saini and Mr Divyanshupuri, Judo players stand suspended with immediate effect from participating in future sporting events both domestic and International until further orders."

Jasleen's suspension Order 02.7.2022 by the Judo Federation of India has been stayed by the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi.

3 players had been suspended with no charges proved against either of the players and Jasleen's suspension has stayed hence he would be representing India in the commonwealth games.

Jasleen is ranked number 1 in world and will look to challenge for the podium in CWG








