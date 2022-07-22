2022 Commonwealth Games: Indian wrestlers who can win medals

Indian wrestlers have won 102 medals so far at the Commonwealth Games games. Last time out, in the 2018 Gold Coast edition, all 12 members of the contingent returned with a medal each. This time too the situation is quite similar.



There are strong gold medal contenders in both the men's and women's teams. Moreover, others have the capability of finishing with at least a silver or a bronze, if the gold slips away from their reach.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Men's 57 kg)

It is natural to put the Olympics silver medallist at the top of the list of medal hopefuls. Ravi Dahiya's Tokyo performance and past collection of medals peg him as one of the favourites to clinch gold in his category.

Three-time Asian champion, Dahiya's main competition should be Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson who has three Commonwealth Games medals to his name. Naturally, Dahiya will be looking to upgrade the colour of his Olympics medal in Birmingham.

Bajrang Punia (Men's 65 kg)

Another Tokyo medallist, Bajrang Punia is also a gold medal hopeful at the upcoming CWG. Apart from his bronze-medal heroics at last year's Olympics, Punia is the only Indian wrestler to win three medals at the Wrestling Championships. Hence, the odds are certainly not against him.

Vinesh Phogat (Women's 53 kg)

After winning successive golds at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games, Vinesh Phogat will be keen to score a hattrick and keep the momentum going at the games. She was also the first female Indian wrestler to win the gold in both the CWG and the Asian Games.

Anshu Malik (Women's 57 kg)

After a disappointing outing at the Tokyo Olympics, Anshu Malik will be looking for some redemption for her first time at the Commonwealth Games. At the impressionable age of 20, Malik will be looking to announce herself by twisting and throwing her opponents on the way to the gold.

Deepak Punia (Men's 86 kg)

23-year-old Deepak Punia is another wrestler who looks promising and has the mettle to clinch first prize in his category. CWG bronze medallist Syerus Eslami of England will be Punia's competition, along with Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor who is Africa's finest.

Sakshi Malik (Women's 62 kg)

Rio bronze medallist, Sakshi Malik, will be looking to come back with a bang after missing out on a Tokyo Olympics berth. Malik would be eager to improve on her bronze medal winning performance at the 2018 games.

Naveen, Deepak Chahar, Mohit Grewal (Men's 74 kg, 97 kg, 125 kg)

Naveen and Mohit Grewal will have some competition from neighbours Pakistan in Muhammad Inam and Zaman Anwar respectively. Deepak Chahar will have to overcome England's Mandhir Kooner to clinch a podium finish.

Pooja Gehlot, Divya Kakran (Women's 50 kg, 68 kg)

Powering through a knee injury, Pooja Gehlot was able to qualify for the Birmingham games. She is also one who can add to India's medal tally. Divya Kakran won the bronze in the 2018 edition and will be hoping to repeat the feat, at the least.