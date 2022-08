Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women's cricket team maul Barbados by 100 runs, qualify for semifinals

Medium pacer Renuka Singh ran through Barbados' top order with a four-wicket haul as India beat their lowly opponents by 100 runs to qualify for the semifinals of the women's T20 cricket at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

A spell to remember for a long time!

Renuka Singh Thakur, what a superstar🪄#renukathakur | #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/XswCrrSBOe — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 3, 2022

Invited to bat, India posted a competitive 162 for 4 on the back of a fine unbeaten half-century from Jemimah Rodrigues (56 not out off 46 balls) and a 26-ball 43 from opener Shafali Verma. The Indians then restricted Barbados to 62 for 8 in 20 overs with Renuka bamboozling the Barbados batters with an impressive spell.



Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh and Radha Yadav chipped in with a wicket apiece. Kyshona Knight was the top scorer for Barbados with 16 while Shakera Selman made 12.

Seven of their batters failed to reach double-digit figures. Barbados were dismissed for 64 in their nine-wicket defeat against Australia in an earlier match. With the win, India finished second behind Australia (6 points from 3 matches) in Group A with four points from two wins. They had beaten Pakistan and lost to Australia in their earlier matches.

The semifinals will be played on Saturday. Renuka struck in the third ball of the Barbados innings, removing opener Deandra Dottin for a duck. She then dismissed captain Hayley Matthews (9), Kycia Knight (3) and Aaliyah Alleyne (0) in quick succession to reduce Barbados to 19 for 4 in nine overs.

India defeats Barbados by 100 runs to enter the women's T20 semi-finals at #CommonwealthGames2022 🔥🏏 pic.twitter.com/9Lxwl6tpVP — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 3, 2022

During the Indian innings, opener Smriti Mandhana (5), who hit a half-century in India's win over arch-rivals Pakistan, fell cheaply but Verma and Rodrigues stitched a 71-run stand for the second wicket to prop up the innings. India was, however, in a spot of bother as captain Harmanpreet (0) departed just three balls after Verma's dismissal.



But a 70-run partnership between Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma (34 not out) for the unbroken fifth wicket took India to a good total. For Barbados, Shanika Bruce, Hayley Matthews and Shakera Selman took a wicket each.

Brief Scores: India: 162 for 4 in 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 56 not out, Shafali Verma.43; Shanika Bruce 1/17) Barbados: 62 for 8 in 20 overs (Kyshona Knight 16; Renuka Singh 4/10).