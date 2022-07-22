2022 Commonwealth Games: Indian weightlifters who can win medals

Being the nation with the second-highest weightlifting medals at the Commonwealth Games, India has a strong chance to clinch multiple podium finishes at the 2022 Birmingham Games too. Indian weightlifters will be eager to add on to the existing 125 medals that athletes have won in past editions.



The sub-continent was adjudged as the best nation in the sport twice, once in the 1990 Auckland games and once in the 2018 Gold Coast games, where they collected a total of nine medals. Let's look at the potential weightlifters who can grab a medal at the upcoming games.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Men's 67 kg)

The 2018 Youth Olympics gold medallist, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, is a serious medal contender which might just turn out to be a gold. In last year's Commonwealth Championships, he recorded a mighty combined weight of 305 kg.

Jeremy's personal best, 306 kg, which he achieved back in 2019, can be something that might be bettered by the teenage weightlifter at the Birmingham Games.

Achinta Sheuli (Men's 73 kg)

Another teenage wonder boy amongst India's weightlifting ranks is West Bengal's Achinta Sheuli. He too won the gold in his category at the 2021 Commonwealth Championships, a feat that got him direct qualification to the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Moreover, he clinched a silver in his weight category at the World Junior Weightlifting Championships where he also smashed three national records. Sheuli is another one who can certainly get his hands on the gold medal.

Mirabai Chanu (Women's 49 kg)

Headlining the weightlifting contingent at the 2022 Commonwealth Games will certainly be Mirabai Chanu. After her Tokyo Olympics silver medal win, she will be pegged as a favourite to finish her event with the top prize.

Moreover, she won gold in her event at the 2018 Gold Coast games. This time too she will be keen on repeating her winning streak at the Commonwealth Games.

Ajay Singh (Men's 81 kg)

Just like Jeremy and Achinta, Ajay Singh qualified for Birmingham after winning the gold in his event at last year's Commonwealth Championships.

In 2017, Singh won a bronze in Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships. At that time, he was competing in the 77 kg category. Gold or not, Singh is sure to finish on the podium if we are to see from his past performances.

Purnima Pandey (Women's 87+ kg)

Purnima Pandey is another medal hopeful for India at the 2022 CWG. After creating a mammoth eight national records at the 2021 Tashkent Championships, she lifted 229 kg to clinch the gold in her category and directly qualify for Birmingham.