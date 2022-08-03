Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian wins silver in mixed badminton team

India bagged the silver medal in the badminton mixed team event at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games after falling to a 1-3 loss to Malaysia in the final.

India started the final on expected note as the country's men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down 18-21, 15-21 to their nemesis Aaron Chia and Soo Wooi Yik in the first match of the tie.

PV Sindhu, after struggling for a bit, brought back India into the match with a hard fought 22-20, 21-17 win over Goh Jin Wei and helped them equalise the tie at 1-1.

But, a shock 19-21, 21-6, 16-21 loss in a contest spanning more than an hour for Kidambi Srikanth against a young Ng Tze Yong all but ended India's hope of defending their Commonwealth Games crown from 2018.

After that it was a mere formality and the Malaysian women's doubles pair of Koong Le Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah made a quick work of the inexperienced Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly 21-18, 21-17 in straight games to be crowned the Commonwealth Games champions.