Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian-origin gymnast Ashari Gill wins silver in team event

20-year-old Australian gymnast Ashari Gill won the silver medal with her team in the Rhythmic Gymnastics event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Gill, who is of Indian descent, wowed everyone with her ribbon routine which got in 25.200 points.

"It's quite a magical moment and I'm glad I get to share it with these amazing girls," Gill said as reported by a perthnow article.



In the other individual events, Gill, who is studying a Bachelor in Arts and Science, scored 25.700, 26.300, and 25.800. These points certainly helped Australia reach a grand total of 268.650, just 4.3 points shy of gold medallists Canada.

Wow a sporty Indian Australian, Ashari Gill.

