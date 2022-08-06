Commonwealth Games 2022: Meet the Indian men's lawn bowls team who are assured of a historic medal

Lawn Bowls continues to throw surprise medals for India at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. This time around, the Indian men's fours team have made their way into the final with a 13-12 win over the team from hosts England.

Here's all you need to know about the four lawn bowls stars who have assured India of their second medal-ever in the sport in Commonwealth Games history.

Sunil Bahadur

A veteran of Commonwealth Games having made his debut in 2010, Sunil Bahadur hails from Jharkhand. He is a six-time national champion and was also crowned the Asian Champion in 2012. He also has a gold medal from the 2017 Asian Men's Triples Championships and a bronze in the Asia Pacific Championships.

Dinesh Kumar

Dinesh Kumar competed in his first nationals in 2008, winning gold. Born in a middle class family in Jharkhand, Dinesh Kumar also represented India in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games. He is employed by the Jharkhand Police.

Chandan Kumar Singh

Grandson of a freedom fighter, Chandan Kumar Singh made his nationals debut in 2008 winning a silver medal. He was introduced to lawn bowls during his graduation days in Jharkhand. His father is a retired police officer while his brother works for the Indian defence.

Navneet Singh

Navneet Singh's school had a practice lawn bowls ground during the 2010 Commonwealth Games, from where he got attracted to the sport while still in school. He won his first national medal during his debut in 2011 and has multiple international medals against his name.