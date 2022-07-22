Commonwealth Games 2022: Indians who can win medals in Badminton

Indian badminton players have so far won 25 medals which includes seven gold in the Commonwealth Games. At the 2018 Gold Coast games, the shuttlers cooped in six medals. A final between Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu in the women's singles saw the former win the gold, while the latter clinched the silver.



The Men's Doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were the first Indian male pair to win a CWG medal after their silver win. This time around the contingent, headlined by Sindhu who would want to win gold this time, will be hoping for a similar if not better showing at the Birmingham games.

PV Sindhu (Women's Singles)

Carrying the momentum from her Singapore Open win, PV Sindhu will be hoping to convert 2018's silver into a 2022 gold medal in the singles event. Despite encountering some impediments on her way in the last few tournaments, Sindhu is still one of the favourites to clinch the first prize.

Lakshya Sen (Men's Singles)

The youngster Lakshya Sen will be hoping to clinch gold after missing out on the first prize in the All England Championship, that too in Birmingham. It will surely be the same place and same goal for Sen as he aims for that first place.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Men's Doubles)

The duo of Thomas Cup fame, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be rearing to clinch the gold in Men's Doubles and better their haul as compared to their silver in the 2018 games. Be ready to witness the charismatic synergy between the two as they begin their quest for the gold medal in Birmingham.

Indian Mixed Team

Yes, you heard it right. In the 2018 Gold Coast CWG, the Indian badminton team won the gold in the mixed team event. The event basically consists of a men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and a mixed doubles match. The series of matches are played between two nations' teams.

The 10-member badminton team, Srikanth Kidambi, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponnappa, Sumeeth Reddy, Aakarshi Kashyap, Gayathri Gopichand, and Treesa Jolly, is very much capable to repeat the golden streak in the Mixed Team event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.