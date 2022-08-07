Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women's hockey team ends 16-year wait for a medal

The Indian women's hockey team clinched the bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games by beating New Zealand 2-1 on penalties on Sunday.

This was India's first medal in over 16 years at the Commonwealth Games. The only two other medals won by the women's team in CWG history were in 2002 (gold) and 2006 (silver).





Salima Tete scored the first goal of the match just before the half-time mark to give India the lead at the break.

There were some scares for the Indian defence in the second half but the backline held out bravely to seal the medal. With ten seconds left on the clock, New Zealand equalised through a penalty stroke after a kick from Navneet Kaur.

Savita Punia stood tall in the penalty shootout as India prevailed 2-1.



Earlier, the Indian team were beaten in the semifinals by Australia in controversial fashion earlier, after a clock glitch contributed to a loss on penalties after the match was drawn 1-1 after regulation time.



