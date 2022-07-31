Commonwealth Games 2022: Why does Indian cricket team's jersey not have BCCI logo?

India snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in their opening match against Australia as Women's Cricket made its debut at the Commonwealth Games, but one of the things that caught attention of fans was a slight difference in the team's jersey.

"Ivory Coast's flag on Indian cricket team jersey?" commented one confused Twitter user.

The big difference in the jersey is that it does not have the BCCI logo and has a tricolour on the front instead.

Social media seems to be quite impressed by the new jersey, that has a lighter blue shade than the usual one, with India written in the centre. It also has two logos - instead of the BCCI logo, it has the official logo of the Indian contingent at Birmingham 2022 and of the official kit sponsor, JSW.

Why BCCI's logo is not there on the Indian Cricket Jersey for CWG 2022?

BCCI is the governing body of cricket in India and both women's and men's team have to wear jerseys with the logo of BCCI and its sponsors in ICC events. The same is also followed by a number of other sports federations in the country.

However, in multi-sports big stage events wherein a contingent is sent like the Asian Games, Olympics and Commonwealth Games, players play under the name of the country and not the federation.

Indian Cricket Team's jersey with IOA's logo on it instead of BCCI's! 😍 It's a dream come true for me. Wishing our #WomenInBlue the very best for their debut at the Commonwealth Games today!✌️🥳🇮🇳#B2022 #Birmingham2022 #CWG#EkIndiaEkTeamIndia #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/7DZ9Mo1J6j — Utkarsh Verma 🇮🇳 (@utkarshv13) July 29, 2022

#CWG2022 #Cricket #WomenInBlue #TeamIndiaIt must be a great feeling wearing INDIA on the top left (on your heart) of your jersey rather BCCI logo. This is something I like about multi-sporting events like Olympics, Asian Games & the Commonwealth Games.@WeAreTeamIndia @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/d1JP5Ufo0e — Rahul Mukherji (@rahulmukherji) July 29, 2022

The Indian Cricket team kicked off their campaign against Australia on Friday. Played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham the match saw World Champions Australia get the better of India despite an applaudable 34 balls 52 from the Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and a sensational spell from Renuka Singh Thakur taking 4/18, sending some big names of the Australian line up including the World No.1 T20I batter and Australian skipper Meg Lanning back to the dressing room.

They next take the field in a massive must-win clash against Pakistan on Sunday (at 3:30 pm IST).