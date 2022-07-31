Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022 Men's Hockey LIVE: India vs Ghana — Live Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
The Indian men's team are beginning their CWG 2022 campaign against Ghana. This is the first of three group matches they will play.
Indian Men's Hockey Team is set to open their campaign at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games against Ghana on Sunday.
The two teams will square off in a Pool B contest as they look to pick up their first win of the competition. India are placed in Pool B of the tournament along with Canada, England, Ghana, and Wales.
Follow Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 31 July 2022 2:07 PM GMT
Hello Everyone! Welcome to our live blog of India v Ghana Group A Men's Hockey clash.
India will take on Ghana in their opening encounter of Commonwealth Games 2022 and will look to start strongly.
Next Story