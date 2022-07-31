Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 2
silver 2
Bronze 1
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022 Men's Hockey LIVE: India vs Ghana — Live Scores, Results, Updates, Blog

The Indian men's team are beginning their CWG 2022 campaign against Ghana. This is the first of three group matches they will play.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Mens Hockey LIVE: India vs Ghana — Live Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
X

CWG 2022: India vs Ghana, Men's Hockey LIVE

By

Dipankar Lahiri

Updated: 2022-07-31T19:37:15+05:30

Indian Men's Hockey Team is set to open their campaign at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games against Ghana on Sunday.

The two teams will square off in a Pool B contest as they look to pick up their first win of the competition. India are placed in Pool B of the tournament along with Canada, England, Ghana, and Wales.

Follow Live Updates:

Live Updates

Commonwealth Games Hockey 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X