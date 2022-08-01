Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Men's Hockey LIVE- India v England- Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Indian Men's Hockey team play England after defeating Ghana 11-0 in the first game. Follow LIVE updates here.
India thrashed lowly Ghana 11-0 in the first encounter with Harmanpreet scoring a hattrick and Jugraj Singh scoring a brace.
India will face their next opponent England today which will be a tough test for them.
Stay tuned for all the updates!
Live Updates
- 1 Aug 2022 3:44 PM GMT
2nd Half ends. India 3-0 England
India has dominated the first half by miles with their clinical finishing. A brace from Mandeep and one goal from Lalit have given India an advantage over the English team.
- 1 Aug 2022 3:26 PM GMT
First quarter ends. INDIA 2-0 ENGLAND
India clearly reigned supreme in this quarter with two brilliant goals. First Lalit scored off his striker's instinct and then Mandeep scored a beautiful solo goal to give India 2-0 lead.
