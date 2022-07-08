India's Table Tennis squad for 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games witnessed a mad medal run by the Indian table tennis players at Gold Coast in 2018. They bagged a total of eight medals from the nine events held in this quadrennial game. It includes 3 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze. India were placed at the first position in the overall table tennis medal tally.



Internationally, Indian paddlers have been marking their presence among the powerhouses like Malaysia and Singapore for the past few years. Manika Batra became the first Indian female to win a Gold medal in the Single's title in the Commonwealth Games in 2018. Along with G. Sathiyan, Batra also clinched the World Table Tennis title in mixed doubles, making them the first Indian pair to ever achieve this feat at WTT Contender, Budapest in August 2021.

The men's table tennis team has veterans in their corner. Sharath Kamal will be expected to continue his podium run in Birmingham. The 10-time national champion with eight CWG medals in his bag, Sharath is by far the most successful player on the Indian Table Tennis team. He will be accompanied by CWG, 2018 gold medallist Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

The selection of this year's table tennis squad gained a lot of attention. Delhi High Court had suspended the Table Tennis Federation Of India (TTFI) for its, "Sorry state of affairs." earlier this year in February. This led to the formation of the Committee of Administrations ( CoA) who were given the responsibility to select the table tennis squad for Commonwealth Games.

A squad of four men and women each are selected for seven events in the approaching quadrennial games.

Table Tennis Squad for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Men

Sharath Kamal

Gnanasekaran Sathiyan

Harmeet Desai

Sanil Shetty

Manush Shah (Reserve)

Women

Manika Batra,

Sreeja Akula,

Reeth Rishya.

Diya Chitale

Swastika Ghosh ( Reserve)



