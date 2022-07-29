Commonwealth Games 2022: Table tennis team gets India's campaign off to winning start

India's women's table tennis team beat South Africa 3-0 to get the country's first win of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison got the first win in a women's doubles match before the Indians rolled over the South Africans in the two singles matches.

Sreeja Akula beat Danisha Patel 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 in the third match after Manika Batra beat Musfiquh Kalam in straight games – 11-5, 11-3, 11-2.

Brilliant start to India's #CommonwealthGames2022 campaign as the Indian women's table tennis team defeats South Africa 3-0 in their first Group 2 match! 💥🇮🇳#B2022 | #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/dlPdp7hE6x — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 29, 2022

For their next match, India will take on Fiji at 8:30 pm IST on Friday itself. India are looking to match a record medal haul of 8 from the Gold Coast Games.

India are fielding a new look women's team this time around with reigning national champion Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya and Diya Chitale joining the 41st-ranked Manika Batra.

India's finest TT player Sharath Kamal, who will be be featuring in his fifth and last Commonwealth Games, the seasoned G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty form a formidable men's squad.

More to follow...