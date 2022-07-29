Bg

Commonwealth Games 2022: Table tennis team gets India's campaign off to winning start

Manika Batra and company got India's first win of the 2022 CWG with a 3-0 victory over South Africa in the women's team event.

Updated: 2022-07-29T15:33:24+05:30

India's women's table tennis team beat South Africa 3-0 to get the country's first win of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison got the first win in a women's doubles match before the Indians rolled over the South Africans in the two singles matches.

Sreeja Akula beat Danisha Patel 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 in the third match after Manika Batra beat Musfiquh Kalam in straight games – 11-5, 11-3, 11-2.

For their next match, India will take on Fiji at 8:30 pm IST on Friday itself. India are looking to match a record medal haul of 8 from the Gold Coast Games.

India are fielding a new look women's team this time around with reigning national champion Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya and Diya Chitale joining the 41st-ranked Manika Batra.

India's finest TT player Sharath Kamal, who will be be featuring in his fifth and last Commonwealth Games, the seasoned G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty form a formidable men's squad.

More to follow...

