Commonwealth Games 2022: India's sport-wise medal tally

Despite shooting not being a part of the sports programme at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the Indian contingent has done extremely well in a variety of sporting disciplines and collected a total of 61 medals at the end of the multi-sporting event.

Some of the sports which have been heavy contributors to India's medal tally include wrestling, weightlifting, athletics, and boxing. Others like para sports, lawn bowls, and squash too have seen tremendous showings, both in terms of performance and medals.

Here is India's sport-wise medal tally at the CWG 2022:

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total Wrestling 6 1 5 12 Weightlifting 3 3 4 10 Boxing 3 1 3 7 Badminton 3 1 2 6 Table Tennis 3 1 1 5 Para Sports 2 0 1 3 Athletics 1 4 3 8 Lawn Bowls 1 1 - 2 Judo - 2 1 3 Hockey - 1 1 2 Cricket - 1 - 1 Squash - - 2 2



