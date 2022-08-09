Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 22
silver 16
Bronze 23
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's sport-wise medal tally

Here's how many medals India won in various disciplines at the recently concluded Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Achanta Sharath Kamal
X

Achanta Sharath Kamal with his men's singles gold medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (Source: Getty)

By

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 9 Aug 2022 7:28 AM GMT

Despite shooting not being a part of the sports programme at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the Indian contingent has done extremely well in a variety of sporting disciplines and collected a total of 61 medals at the end of the multi-sporting event.

Some of the sports which have been heavy contributors to India's medal tally include wrestling, weightlifting, athletics, and boxing. Others like para sports, lawn bowls, and squash too have seen tremendous showings, both in terms of performance and medals.

Here is India's sport-wise medal tally at the CWG 2022:

Sport

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Wrestling

6

1

5

12

Weightlifting

3

3

4

10

Boxing

3

1

3

7

Badminton

3

1

2

6

Table Tennis

3

1

1

5

Para Sports

2

0

1

3

Athletics

1

4

3

8

Lawn Bowls

1

1

-

2

Judo

-

2

1

3

Hockey

-

1

1

2

Cricket

-

1

-

1

Squash

-

-

2

2


Commonwealth Games Wrestling Weightlifting Badminton Table Tennis Athletics Squash 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X