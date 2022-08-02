Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian men's table tennis team defends title; wins gold

The Indian men's table tennis team, on Tuesday, clinched the gold medal in the team event at the Commonwealth Games. The Indian team comprising of Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty beat Singapore 3-1 to be crowned the champion.

India started off strongly once again, thanks to the men's doubles pair of Sathiyan and Harmeet. Their opponents YI Quek and Y Pang started well and stretched the Indians to the hilt in the first set, but Sathiyan and Harmeet withstood the pressure to pocket it 13-11. From there on, there was no looking back for the Indian duo as the pocketed the next two sets 11-7, 11-5 to hand India a winning start to the contest.

The men in blue, however, faced a minor blip as their in-form veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal fell to a 1-3 loss to a much lower ranked Z Chew.

With the fate of the match hanging in balance, India's top-ranked star Sathiyan Gnanasekaran came out all guns blazing to register a 12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4 win over Y Pang.

With just one more match win required to defend their Commonwealth Games crown, Harmeet Desai registered a 11-5, 11-5, 11-6 win over Z Chew.