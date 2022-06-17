How many medals has India won in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games?

Wrestling made its debut at the 1930 Commonwealth Games. So far, India has been one of the most consistent wrestling nations in the Commonwealth Games and has always bagged medals in the sport.

India has, so far, won a total of 102 medals in the wrestling history of the Commonwealth games and stands 2nd in the overall medal tally behind Canada. It includes 43 Gold, 37 Silver and 22 Bronze medals.

India's Performance In Wrestling

1958 Cardiff Games

India won their first gold and silver in wrestling as Lila Ram Sangwan won Gold in the Heavyweight category and Lachmi Kant Pandey won Silver in the Welterweight category.

1966 Kingston Games

India won 7 medals in 1962 and had 3 Gold, 3 Silver and 1 Bronze. Mukhtiar Singh, Bhim Singh and Bhishambher Singh won gold for India.

1970 Edinburgh Games

India had their best wrestling performance as they won the best team trophy on the back of their 9 medals. India won 5 Gold, 3 Silver and 1 Bronze medal. Mukhtiar Singh won back-to-back gold medals in the CWG Games.

1974 Christchurch Games

India added further accolades in 1974 by winning 10 medals total in wrestling. It had 4 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze.

1978 Edmonton Games

India won 9 medals at Edmonton including 3 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze. Ashok Kumar, Satbir Singh and Rajinder Singh won gold in their respective category.

1982 Brisbane Games

India again won 9 medals in Australia with 4 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze. Ram Chander, Mahabir Singh, Jagminder Singh and Rajinder Singh won gold medals in their respective category.

1994 Victoria Games

Victoria Games were underwhelming for Indian wrestling as the performance was nowhere close to the dominance Indian wrestlers had displayed before. For the first time since the start of CWG, India failed to win any gold in wrestling and ended the games with 5 medals including 2 silver and 3 bronze.

2002 Manchester Games

Wrestling returned after a hiatus to the games and India performed well again. India won 3 gold and 3 silver medals. Krishnan Kumar, Ramesh Kumar and Palwinder Singh Cheema were the golden boys.

2010 Delhi Games

Wrestling returned after the 2002 Games. This time CWG was happening in India and wrestling was introduced in Freestyle and Greco-Roman for men and Freestyle for Women. India fielded a strong contingent of 21 wrestlers out of which 19 of them won medals. India put a record-breaking performance winning 10 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze in both categories making it a CWG record. India bagged the best team trophy also for their dominant performance.

An Iconic Moment. Geeta Phogat after flooring Emily in the Gold medal bout. (Source- DCWG2010)

2014 Glasgow Games



India continued their dominant run by winning 13 medals at Glasgow which had 5 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze. Yogeshwar Dutt and Sushil Kumar returned to win their consecutive gold medals. Although Canada won 12 medals they won the best team trophy owing to their superior gold medal count.



Captured In Act. Yogeshwar Dutt Enroute his 2nd Gold in CWG History. (Source- Glasgow Games Site)

2018 Gold Coast Games



India bagged the best team trophy by winning 12 medals had 5 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze. Sushil Kumar made it a hat-trick of gold medals. Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat returned to claim their 2nd gold medal.