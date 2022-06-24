How many medals has India won in athletics at the Commonwealth Games?

Athletics is one of the core sports of the Commonwealth Games and has been a part of CWG since the inaugural games in 1930. It is mandatory to have athletics in every edition of the Commonwealth games.

India has won 28 medals in Athletics till now across different disciplines. India's medal list includes 5 gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze. India is placed 15th overall in the all-time medal tally of Athletics.

India's Performance In Athletics

1958 Cardiff Games

The first athletics medal for India belongs to none other than the 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh. He competed in 400 Meters (known as 440 Yards then). He defeated Malcolm Spence & Terry Tobacco to get India their first gold & first-ever medal in Athletics.

1966 Kingston Games

India won its 2nd medal in athletics when Praveen Kumar Sobti won a silver medal in Hammer Throw. More popular as 'Bheem' from Mahabharata & 'Saabo' from Chacha Chaudhary, Praveen Kumar Sobti brought India multiple laurels in Athletics before faring into the entertainment world.

1970 Edinburgh Games

India won a bronze in the triple jump at Edinburgh courtesy of Mohinder Singh Gill, one of the finest athletes India has produced. This was the first medal of many that Mohinder will win for the country.

1974 Christchurch Games

Mohinder Singh Gill returned four years later to enhance his glory and won silver for India in the triple jump making him the first-ever Indian athlete to have multiple medals in Commonwealth Games.

1978 Edmonton Games

Suresh Babu won a bronze for India at the Edmonton Games in the event of Long Jump. One of the most dominating athletes on the domestic circuit, Babu led the Indian athletics contingent at the games.

2002 Manchester Games

India endured a wait for almost 2 decades before achieving another glory in athletics. Neelam Jaswant Singh and Anju Bobby George created history as they won brought laurels for the very first time in women's athletics for India. Neelam won a silver medal in the discus throw and Anju won a bronze medal in the long jump. This was the first time when India won multiple medals in Athletics.

2006 Melbourne Games

India won three medals at Melbourne. Ranjith Kumar became the first Indian para-athlete to win any medal at CWG as he won a bronze medal in the seated discus throw. Seema Antil won a silver medal in the discus throw. India won the first-ever medal in the relay as the quartet of Rajinder Kaur, Chitra Soman, Manjeet Kaur & Pinki Pramanik won silver in the 4*400 Relay.

2010 Delhi Games

India was the host of the 2010 Games and they delivered their best ever performance with 12 medals in total. India won 2 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze medals. Indian women athletes shone brightly in front of their home crowd as they won 7 medals including 2 gold. India swept off the discus throw event in the women's category as Krishna Poonia, Harwant Kaur and Seema Antil won gold, silver and bronze respectively. Prajusha won a silver medal in Long Jump.

India won another gold in the 4*400 Meters Relay as the quartet of Manjeet Kaur, Sini Jose, Ashwini Akkunji, and Manpreet Kaur ran their hearts out. Kavita Raut won a bronze in a 10 Km Walk. Another bronze medal came in when India came third in the 4*100 Meters Relay.



Vikas Gowda won silver in discus throw followed by Kasinath Naik winning bronze in Javelin Throw. Renjith Maheswary won a bronze in the triple jump. Harminder Singh won a bronze in the 20 Km walk. India's last bronze came in the 4*100 meters relay.

2014 Glasgow Games

Vikas Gowda converted his silver from Delhi in 2010 to gold in Glasgow. Seema Antil Punia became the first Indian athlete to win in 3 different Commonwealth games as she won silver in the discus throw. Arpinder won a bronze in Triple Jump.

2018 Gold Coast Games

2018 CWG Games were the starting point for a champion in making as Neeraj Chopra won gold in Javelin Throw with a season-best of 86.47 meters throw. India won two medals as Seema Antil Punia again won silver in the discus throw with Navjeet winning bronze in the same event.

India is sending one of the strongest athletics contingents this time and can hope to add more medals to the tally.